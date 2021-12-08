Worthing’s first Alpine bar and grill: Opening weekend was ‘a great success’

The Snow and Pebble in Montague Place, opened on Friday, just in time for people to begin their Christmas celebrations.

The bar and grill will be open from midday until 11.30pm, seven days a week, until January 9, 2022.

The pop-up ski cabin has 50 outdoor and indoor seats and an indoor fire pit, and offers mountain cuisine which is imported directly from the French and Austrian valleys with drinks from the mountain regions of Europe.

Worthing's first Alpine bar and grill opened on Friday December 3 to welcome Christmas to the town

Andy Sparsis, who runs the lodge along with other local businesses, thought the opening day was ‘fantastic’.

He added: “It has been really great. I think people have really enjoyed it and I think the best part of today is that we have managed to convince people that they are not in the centre of Worthing and they only remember that fact when they open the door.

“Myself and the team are really proud that we have delivered the whole concept of exporting people out into a wonderland for just a few hours with some great food and drink.

“I think it is going to be a great Christmas.”

The lodge has an indoor firepit and benches covered in faux sheep skin covers

Ben Thompson, 30, owner of Manuka, also said how great the opening day was.

He added: “It has been a great success, it’s been really nice and it is beautiful to see all different ages coming in during the day.

“It is really strange when you step outside and you are in Montague Place, The lodge really does feel like you’re in a cabin in the woods, it’s cool.”

Chérie Skykes, 40, of Berry Lane in Littlehampton, came to see what the Alpine lodge was all about on Friday evening.

The Alpine bar and grill has a raised ceiling making the space feel more open with the dim mood lighting giving the space a relaxed feel

She said: “I thought the Alpine lodge was a lovely place. It was very quaint and cosy inside and the staff were so warm and friendly which made it a very personable and charming experience.”

Natalie Winter, 43, of Northway Road in Littlehampton, was with Chérie for a Christmas evening out.

Natalie said: “When I walked into the lodge it had a very cosy atmosphere. The fire-pit and the low lighting created a nice relaxed feel.

“I really enjoyed my time there, the food was delicious, shots were good, and the staff were very friendly.”

Ben, owner of Manuka, Andy, Worthing restaurateur, and George and Jack, front of house staff, behind the bar in the Snow and Pebble

You can find out more information about the Snow and Pebble on Instagram @alpinelodgeworthing or on its Facebook page.

The indoor fire pit heated up the lodge to a comfortable temperature

Friends Chérie Sykes and Natalie Winter were both very pleased with the experience they had at the Snow and Pebble

The drinks are served by Manuka, a local bar and kitchen, with special Christmas cocktails including a smores espresso martini

The delicious food is imported from the French and Austrian valleys