Participants can perfect their splash in the practice puddles anytime during their visit, then enter the puddle jumping competitions at 11am and 2.30pm each day from February 19-27.

Daily prizes will be awarded to the child with the highest score, and an overall half-term winner will be named the puddle jumping champion to win a super prize.

Lizzy Pearce, learning manager at Arundel Wetland Centre, said: “We know children love jumping in puddles and there’s nothing better on a wet day than putting on your wellies and getting muddy.

“Our puddle jumping championships are the perfect opportunity for guaranteed family fun whatever the weather.

“As well as being great fun to jump in, puddles are also mini-wetlands that small wildlife use to feed, drink and bathe.

“Almost half of the world’s plants and animals depend on wetlands, they really are amazing so come and see for yourself and have lots of fun outdoors.

The Southeast Puddle Jumping Championships take place at Arundel Wetland Centre this half-term

“We know that children who enjoy getting closer to nature often grow up to be adults that love the outdoors.

“So through these championships we’re gently nurturing a love that may help protect wetlands and the wildlife that depend on them for years to come.”

As well as splashing about in puddles there are lots of other fun activities to have a go with mud painting in the Outlook In craft hut, bird watching at the Woodland Lodge hide and Wetland Discovery boat safari rides.

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is open daily from 10am-4.30pm in February – visit wwt.org.uk/Arundel for more information.

The Southeast Puddle Jumping Championships take place at Arundel Wetland Centre this half-term