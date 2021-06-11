Daniel Owens, 23, has cerebral palsy and now lives at Langbury Place, a supported living service in Ferring.

He said the move in lockdown made him feel very restricted but once he was able to get out and about in his wheelchair, he found the area was a lovely place to live.

Daniel said: “I was out of my comfort zone but once the restrictions started to ease, I decided I wanted to do something for my community. I really love Worthing I think it’s beautiful. I wanted to do something to contribute to the community and locals, so I decided to start litter picking every Thursday.

Daniel Owens has been picking up litter to help the environment

“Litter picking is good for the community and I really enjoy helping my town and locals and inspiring all different types of people. Some people look at me and think I am not capable of helping others because of my disability but that is not the case.

“Worthing is loving and what a lovely place to live. People always say good morning and greet me with a smile. I’m so proud to feel part of something.

“I communicate with my computer and I may be non verbal but it will never stop me from saving the environment and chasing my dreams. I have an amazing personality and a funny sense of humour. My dream is to one day be a comedian. I was inspired by Lee Ridley, the Lost Voice Guy on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Support worker Melissa Brodie said she was really proud of Daniel, who requires full assistance in all aspects of care.