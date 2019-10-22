YouTubers take to the skies in video about Shoreham

An episode of a ten-part YouTube series about the Sussex coast featuring Shoreham has been released.

VisitVideos’ #SussexCoastSeries series follows Charlie Shakespeare, Lizzie Burder and Sam Peterson on a road trip along the coast of Sussex.

During their travels, the trio explore where different modes of transport can be found in the coastal towns and cities, while having some fun along the way.

Episodes are released every Thursday at 5pm, and the one featuring Shoreham was released last week.

Presenter and actor Lizzie Burder said: “I’d heard of the places and had even been to a lot of them before, but never knew how much there was to see.

“My highlights have to be flying in the aeroplane and seeing the beautiful gardens at Arundel Castle.”

In the Shoreham episode, pilot Christine Lansley takes Lizzie on a flight from Shoreham Airport, towards Brighton and up over the Downs and back in her four-seater plane.

Lizzie described it as ‘a crazy experience’ and said it was not as scary as she had feared.

During the video, she also said the experience had made her want to learn to fly.

The series started in Hampshire, where the team explored Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard, before crossing into Sussex and continuing to travel east.

They pass through Chichester, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Arundel, before reaching Shoreham, then there are then three episodes in Brighton, before the trio continue further eastwards through Newhaven, Eastbourne, Bexhill and finally finishing in Hastings.

Presenter Sam Peterson said: “We had such a great time filming along the Sussex Coast. The best thing for me was getting to drive a miniature train.”