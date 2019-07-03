Person hit by train between Barnham and Southampton

A person hit by a train has caused travel disruption across West Sussex this morning (July 3).

According to Southern Rail's Twitter feed, a person was hit by a train between Barnham and Southampton at around 5am this morning.

All lines were blocked and passengers commuting between Southampton, Portsmouth, Brighton and London were warned to expect disruption.

Replacement buses were put in place and, according to a Southern Rail tweet from 7.49am, all lines between Southampton Central and Chichester were reopened.

However, the tweet warned services may still be cancelled or delayed as Southern Rail works to recover the situation.