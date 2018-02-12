PICTURES: Beach cordoned off after ‘suspicious canister’ washes ashore

A section of Worthing beach has been cordoned off after a ‘suspicious canister’ reportedly washed ashore, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the beach opposite the junction of Grand Avenue and West Parade, shortly after 2.15pm today (Monday, February 12), police said.

Officers at the scene

The canister – described as ‘cylindrical and of roughly the dimensions of an oil drum’ – is believed to have washed ashore or been exposed by the tide, a spokesman said.

Police said: “There were concerns it might be an unexploded depth charge, used in anti-submarine warfare.”

The area has been cordoned off to await the arrival of military experts from the Explosive Ordnance Department, police said.