Get, set, go! The Brighton half marathon is underway with the first runners across the finish line.

An estimated 12,000 runners are taking part in the 13.1-mile course spanning Brighton and Hove for dozens of charities and good causes.

The first person to finish this year’s run was Paul Pollock in a time of 01:06:57.

