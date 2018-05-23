PICTURES: Communities together for royal wedding celebrations

Communities came together in a sea of red, white and blue to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex were wed on Saturday, with residents holding street parties to celebrate the occasion.

Hundreds of people turned out for the celebration event at Broadwater

Former Mayor of Worthing Alex Harman had a right royal time as an official guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

Just a day after ending his year-long stint as Worthing’s youngest-ever first citizen, Alex, 24, headed up to Windsor with his wife Fran for the big day.

Mr Harman, who represents Selden ward on Worthing Borough Council, said: “The whole day was absolutely fantastic. One of the things that stood out about the whole day was the togetherness of everyone.”

Broadwater CE Primary hosted a special garden party and picnic, which attracted hundreds of people. Among those in attendance was East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, who said it had been ‘brilliantly organised’ by Vicky Vaughan, Ann Barlow and their team at Broadwater CE School.

More than 100 people observed the red, white and blue dress code for a street party in Robson Road, Durrington, and there were also events in Chancton View Road and Chancton Close and Nutley Close, Worthing, and in Guildford Road, Tarring, among others.

In Worthing town centre, Bath Place hosted a special royal wedding outdoor market. Paul O’Brien, who runs I Love Candy in Bath Place, said: “We had singers, performers and 40 craft and food stalls lining the road.

“It really helped people discover Bath Place and all the shops down here have said they gad new customers who didn’t know they existed.”

Residents turned out in force for a celebratory street party in Browning Road, North Lancing, while the Lancing group for people with sight impairment held a tea party for the royal wedding.

Ann Bridges, who organised the event, said: “There were lots of little fancy cakes, sandwiches and strawberries and cream prepared by the helpers which were delicious and enjoyed by all.

“The group meets every Thursday at Seaview Court in, Brighton Road, Lancing. It’s a very friendly group run on behalf of 4Sight Vision Support In West Sussex. We currently have vacancies and can provide transport.

“If you are interested please contact me by calling 01903 916381 or 07960 319376.”

Ahead of the big day, charity Guild Care’s day centre hosted a royal wedding party last Friday.

Service users were treated to a day fit for the Queen as the centre was decked out in Union Flag bunting for a fun-filled party.

