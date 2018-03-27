PICTURES: Crews investigate Durrington house fire

The fire service and police are investigating the cause of a house fire in Durrington which has now been extinguished.

Crews were called to the house fire in Salvington Road at 12.44pm today (Tuesday, March 27), the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

Six appliances, as well as specialist appliances, tackled the fire in the loft of a two storey house.

Police attended and closed the road, the spokesman said.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a hydrant and an aerial ladder to extinguish the fire.

Tiles were also removed from the roof of the property, the spokesman said.

Crews attend fire in Salvington Road

There were no reports of any injuries, confirmed the spokesman.

Four crews remain on the scene damping down and turning over, a spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

