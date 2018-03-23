PICTURES: Flood defence work progresses in Shoreham

Work to protect Shoreham from the risk of flooding is progressing, with construction currently underway by Shoreham Fort.

Our photographer has taken these snaps showing construction on the latest stage of the Environment Agency's Adur Tidal Walls scheme.

Flood defence work in Shoreham

A spokesman from the Environment Agency said: "Shoreham Fort Construction began in November 2017.

"The flood defence at the Harbour Club is nearly complete.

"The piling works are progressing well at the Sailing Club and towards the fort.

"Rock deliveries to form the new rock revetment began on 5 March 2018 and will continue over a three week period."

Flood defence work in Shoreham

When complete, the flood defence scheme will significantly reduce flood risk to over 2,300 properties in Shoreham and Lancing.

Further information about the scheme is available online or by calling 03708 50650.

READ MORE: Close-up look at new tidal walls

Flood defence work in Shoreham

Flood defence work in Shoreham