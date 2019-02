Our readers have been busy capturing some scenic shots and wonderful wildlife across the area.

These brilliant pictures have been captured by our readers across the Herald and Gazette patch. Make sure you send us your snaps – and take a look at some of the

Bryan Hartley, of West Parade, Worthing, took this picture of contrails in the sky over Worthing Buy a Photo

Photographer Eddie Mitchell took this superb snap of the super snow moon on Tuesday night Buy a Photo

Mary Hite, of Hinde Road, Felpham, painted this wonderful scene of Summer Sailing in Felpham Buy a Photo

Tim Meredith, of Southwick Street, Southwick snapped this short-eared owl adjacent to the River Adur, just north of Upper Breeding Buy a Photo

View more