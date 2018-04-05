PICTURES: Hundreds attend Easter event in Worthing town centre

An Easter event in Worthing town centre saw hundreds of visitors pass through despite the rain.

The event took place on Easter Monday (April, 2).

Belle and Cinderella from the Non Stop Party

Paul O’Brien, owner of I Love Candy in Bath Place, who organised the event alongside Sharon Leppard, who runs Goring Road Farmers’ Market, said: “It was very good, there were lots of families out.

“We did an Easter egg hunt around all the local independent shops which went really well.

“Lots of people discovered shops they didn’t know were in Worthing.”

Visitors browsed 40 stalls and enjoyed attractions such as a mobile petting zoo.

Luke Morrison from the Touring Kitchen

Mr O’Brien said further events were already being planned for the town – including an event in honour of the Royal Wedding in a May and a Winter Wonderland at Christmas.

Worthing’s first vegan fair, which was also held on Monday, was hailed a success after 1,140 people were welcomed through the doors.

