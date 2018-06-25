PICTURES: Hundreds go behind the scenes at Shoreham lifeboat station

More than a thousand people came through the doors of the Shoreham Lifeboat Station on Sunday for one of its most successful open days to date.

Hundreds queued to go aboard the two lifeboats, meet the crew and visit the various stalls including the Shoreham Coastguard Team and the Shoreham National Coastwatch Institution volunteers.

Shoreham lifeboat station crew

Steve Smith, Shoreham lifeboat coxswain, said: “This annual open day proved one of our most successful to date and it was great to have so much support from the public and community and hopefully raise awareness of what we do.”

Visitors saw both the all weather Tamar class lifeboat and inshore D class lifeboat launch twice during the day and carry out a man over board demonstration assisted by Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat.

West Sussex High Sheriff Caroline Nicholls and West Sussex County Council chairman Lionel Barnard joined the crew and went out on the second launch on the all weather lifeboat.

The RNLI mascot Stormy Stan was there to meet and greet the children along with a Star Wars Stormtrooper, a Dalek and Cyberman.

There were also the displays of model lifeboats, a bouncy castle, refreshments, face painting, creative arts, a tombola and sea safety advice on offer.

A popular simulator gave visitors a chance to experience driving a lifeboat and a crew kit challenge competition saw children compete to put a crew kit on the fastest.

All the proceeds from the day went to Shoreham RNLI.