PICTURES: Just Daydreaming pop-up art shop

Artists displayed their work at a pop-up shop called Just Daydreaming at Colonnade House in Worthing.

The shop featured artists from the Fairy Tale Fair, which organises creative fairs in Sussex.

Just Daydreaming was said to be very popular

It was said to be very popular, with an array of work on display including many Worthing and Brighton themed products.

Organiser Claire Montgomery said: “A big thanks to the people of Worthing for being so welcoming and enjoying our makers’ work so much. It means a lot to us and each of the artists who worked so hard to make products especially for the shop.”

The Fairy Tale Fair will be returning on December 3 at Worthing Charmandean Centre in Forest Road for a festive craft fair in aid of St Barnabas House.