PICTURES: Met Office issues wind warning after Storm Eleanor

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for the area after Storm Eleanor battered Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton.

The winds, which were up to 60mph, created some good photo opportunities around Worthing Pier and other areas in the last couple of days.

Worthing beach being battered by the strong winds from Storm Eleanor. Picture: Marcus Franklin

The storm has now passed, but the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds which will last until 7pm today.

Affecting the south, it is expected to move eastwards during the day with gusts of 50 to 60mph along the coast.

