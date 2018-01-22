Pictures: Milestone in Worthing Aquarena demolition as chimney toppled

A key moment in the demolition of Worthing’s Aquarena swimming pool was completed on Friday as the site’s chimney was toppled over.

Reader Paul Bettelley captured the scene as workmen chipped away at the chimney before eventually knocking what remained to the ground.

Demolition of the Brighton Road site has been ongoing after planning permission for a new development was approved last year. Click here for the full story.

