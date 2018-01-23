Search

PICTURES: New Costa coffee shop opens in Worthing

A new Costa has opened in Broadwater. At the grand opening, a cheque was presented to the Ashdown Centre in Worthing.
Worthing’s latest coffee shop held its official opening on Saturday, which was attended by the deputy mayor of Worthing Paul Baker.

At the opening of Costa, in Broadwater Street West, a cheque for £250 was presented to the Ashdown Centre in Worthing, which is one of the mayor’s charities.

The coffee shop has created eight new jobs.

Dave Herrington, store manager, said: “The new Costa in Broadwater will become a focal point for the local community to come and experience great coffee in a friendly and relaxed environment.

“The whole team is looking forward to welcoming the people of Worthing to our new Costa, which we hope will quickly become a key part of the local community.”

Ashdown Centre manager Charlotte Brackley said: “I’m delighted that Costa has chosen to support the Ashdown Centre.

“It’s such a worthwhile cause as it provides respite from caring for families across Worthing and beyond, providing a caring and safe environment for children with a wide range of needs including those with autistic spectrum conditions, Cerebral Palsy, Down’s Syndrome and ADHD.

“We’ll definitely be able to put the money to good use.”