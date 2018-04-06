PICTURES: Police hunt for 'runner' in Worthing

Dozens of police officers are currently searching for a 'runner' in Worthing.

Sussex Police confirmed they were currently searching for an individual but have not been able to provide any further information at this stage.

Police hunt for 'runner' in Worthing

Police have been seen in Lyndhurst Road by Worthing Hospital, with officers positioned in High Street, Worthing, and the Waitrose car park.

Officers have been seen climbing fences and stood on roofs by the gas holder behind Waitrose, with a police dog unit.

A helicopter has also been scanning the area.

READ MORE: Helicopter circles town centre in police hunt for individual

Police at the scene

Police at the scene

Police at the scene

Police at the scene