PICTURES: Pupils come together for 'fantastic' production of Godspell

Dozens of pupils from schools across Shoreham and Lancing took part in a ‘stunning’ performance of Godspell on Thursday (March 8).

The ‘uplifting’ musical, which tells the story of Jesus, was performed at Pavilion Theatre in Marine Parade, Worthing, by pupils from seven schools.

Some of the cast of Godspell

Laura Fauvel, musical director, said: “Godspell has been an amazing opportunity for the Sir Robert Woodard Academy Performing Arts Team to work collaboratively with students both from the academy and also with primary school students from within our local community, with over 90 students involved on stage, plus many more behind the scenes.

“Many of the backstage and technical crew were past students of the Academy, who gave up their day for free to work with our students and allowed them to have such a fantastic experience.”

Sarah Erratt-Rose, deputy headteacher at Sompting Village Primary, said: “The production of Godspell was stunning.

"The maturity, professionalism and talent of the sixth-formers playing the leading roles was incredible.

"At a time when many schools talk of decreasing arts provision, the staff at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy continue to provide vast opportunities and such a broad curriculum, including cultural learning, not only for their own students, but for all of their catchment schools and the community.”

Other schools which took part in the production included Seaside Primary School, The Globe Primary Academy, Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham Beach Primary School, Holmbush Primary Academy, Sompting Village Primary School and Buckingham Park Primary School.

Angel Rosetti, a ten-year-old pupil at The Globe primary school in Lancing, said: “It was amazing to have the experience.

"I loved how we were able to interact with the entire performance, including being on the stage and acting, dancing and singing with the older students.”

Sas Potenza, a parent of a pupil at Swiss Gardens Primary school in Shoreham, said of the performance: “It was fantastic. We were so impressed by the standard of everything and the children all seemed to be having the best time.

"Our daughter loved every minute of it. It has really given her a boost in confidence.”