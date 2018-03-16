PICTURES: Queen’s cousin gives medical facility royal approval

A duke has given a new medical facility’s head office his royal seal of approval.

Fittleworth Medical welcomed Prince Edward, Duke of Kent to the facility in Henry Lock Way for the official opening which took place on Tuesday, March 6.

Fittleworth Medical Ltd were honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent who officially opened the new head office in Littlehampton

The 82-year-old, who is Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, was introduced to the 100 staff members which will work at the facility, providing care to thousands of people with stoma and urological needs across the United Kingdom.

Gary Bang, managing director of Fittleworth Medical, said: “This opening signals the next step in the Fittleworth journey.

“We chose to build less than a mile from our previous location in order to ensure the retention of our staff, some of whom have been with us for decades.

“Our people are the key to the service we provide clients every day and this new facility will be the foundation for our success in the future.”

Fittleworth Medical started as a family business in 1984 and now has more than 300 employees working from 38 locations around the country.

The business specialises in caring for people with continence and bladder issues and patients with stoma, a surgically-created hole in the abdomen which allows patients to pass waste into a bag on their stomachs.

In 2015, the company launched a clinical respect programme – a list of core values surrounding care – which marketing director Jeremy Stokes said ‘put a name to what we do every day’.

The grandson of King George V and Queen Mary, Prince Edward was seventh in line to the throne when he was born.

He has been Duke of Kent for more than 75 years, having inherited the title as a child. He also hands out the trophies to the winners and runners up of Wimbledon as president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

