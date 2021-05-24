Pictures show firefighters tackling huge blaze in West Sussex

Monday, 24th May 2021, 8:12 am

Crews from Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Chichester, Worthing, Petworth and Southsea have been tackling the fire since before 5.40am.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

According to traffic reports, Downview Road is closed both ways between B2259 Felpham Way and Wroxham Way.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.

1. Multiple fire crews were called to deal with the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Buy photo

2. Multiple fire crews were called to deal with the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Buy photo

3. Multiple fire crews were called to deal with the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Buy photo

4. Multiple fire crews were called to deal with the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Buy photo