PICTURES: Suspected wartime device discovery closes Shoreham Airport

A bomb disposal team are at the scene after what is believed to be a foot-long unexploded Second World War device was discovered near Shoreham Airport.

Staff working on the Environment Agency flood defence scheme near the airport dug up the device at around 9am this morning during the excavation of a World War Two hut base.

Bomb disposal team on the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A 50 metre cordon, later extended to 100 metres, was set up around the object as police and firefighters were called to the scene.

A military Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Aldershot has now arrived to identify and deal with the object, police said.

A Shoreham Airport spokesman confirmed it had decided to cease all flying until being given the all clear by the bomb disposal team.

Police said: “Although some 700 metres away from the runway, the suspected bomb is within 100 metres of the airport perimeter road and so the airport has been shut and flights suspended as a precaution.

The Environment Agency said: “We have assessed the risk to the public as low as the fire brigade and police are on site, and the airport has been closed along with their access road, Cecil Pashley Way.”

Updates will be posted on Shoreham Airport's website here.

The contractors are working on part of the Environment Agency’s Adur Tidal Walls project.

The works at the airport are in reach W7 of the project and are currently due to continue until mid-autumn.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell