PICTURES: Vomiting vandals run riot at cricket club

Vomiting vandals who set fire to cricket club advertising boards have led to CCTV cameras being installed.

The culprits targeted Broadwater Cricket Club’s pavilion on Broadwater Green between Wednesday, January 17 and Wednesday, January 24.

In the home dressing room, a mirror was smashed and vomit was found on the floor. In the away dressing room, which is used to store the boards, one was found with large burn marks in it.

A walking club alerted cricket club secretary Pete Stevens to the mess last Wednesday morning.

He said: “It is pointless, mindless. Why? Why are they doing it? I’d like them to explain it to me.

“It is sadly becoming an endemic part of our society.”

Mr Stevens then contacted Worthing Borough Council, which owns the building, and police about the damage.

The scene has been left undisturbed by the club so the police can conduct a forensic search, and firefighters have inspected the damage.

Because of the damage, Mr Stevens said the club has installed CCTV cameras to ‘eliminate crime’ at the site.

In his 14 years as secretary, the 59-year-old,of Broadwater Street East, had seen vandalism worsen.

In recent months, protective rope around the cricket square has been repeatedly slashed and side screens have been vandalised.

Club chairman Ian Hart said the repeated incidents were ‘soul destroying’.

He said: “Anyone who knows me would say I’m very rarely lost for words, but now I am.

“What would their parents say if they knew what was happening?

“If any parent knew their kids were doing this they would stop it.”

First club captain Nigel Waller added: “I don’t know what joy they get out of it. I really don’t.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact online quoting serial 590 of 30/1.”