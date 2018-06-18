PICTURES: Worthing Race for Life 2018

Everyone had their own reason for running but all were united in one cause, fighting cancer.

Women and children gathered in their hundreds on Sunday to take part in the annual Worthing Race for Life.

A sea of pink on the seafront for Worthing Race for Life 2018. Picture: Derek Martin DM1864278a

The atmosphere was electric and all the runners were helping each other to complete the 5k course, starting at Steyne Gardens.

Bex Bastable and Charlotte Harding, reporters from Johnston Press South, took part in memory of Charlotte’s relatives who passed away last year.

Bex said: “It was brilliant.”

The race is open to women, girls and boys aged six and under.

One of the biggest teams taking part was Durrington High School, with 310 staff and students running.

This is the third year the school has entered a team and the number taking part has gone from 17 in the first year to 33 last year and now 281 students and 29 staff in total.

Helen Fraser, social media and marketing lead, said the school had made a big effort to get students to be more active and raise money for charity.

She added: “The girls have been training every Friday and this has been a fantastic opportunity for them to get active and bond together as a team.”

