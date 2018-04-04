PICTURES: Worthing’s first vegan fair hailed a success after enticing large crowd

The organisers of Worthing’s first ever vegan fair have been overwhelmed with its success after 1,140 people came through the doors - 200 of those in the first half an hour.

Held on Easter Monday and sheltered from the rain in Worthing’s Assembly Hall in Stoke Abbott Road, the fair boasted 52 stalls with a large number of those being Worthing-based.

The Orchard Caf stall at Worthing's first ever vegan fair

“We are so pleased that Worthing’s first vegan fair was such a great success,” explained Dawn Hendy from Lancing, who organised the fair along with husband Paul.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from the people that participated.

“It was so lovely to see so many friends, family and people from Worthing, and further afield, coming along and supporting our event.”

The event was held with the aim of showing the benefits of living a cruelty-free lifestyle while also promoting local businesses.

As well as hosting talks from vegan activists and vegan-based films, visitors to the fair were able to browse stalls ranging from animal charities, ethical ware, artwork and tempting plant-based foods including vegan kebabs from Worthing-based ‘Vebab’ and the ‘Cactus Kitchen Gals’ who are set to open a vegan café in the town soon.

A raffle was also held in aid of Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary in East Susssex to help a calf called ‘Nipper Jackson’ who needs medical attention, although the final amount raised is still being counted.

Paul and Dawn wanted to thank all of those who helped on the day, and they are now looking ahead to the future.

“Are we doing it again? Yes!” revealed Paul.

“We are already looking at changing things next year. Another thing to come out of the event we have been asked to organise events in Chichester, Eastbourne and Lewes.

“One of our hopes for the event was it would encourage someone to open a vegan eatery in Worthing and it has happened. The Cactus Kitchen Gals are opening a café soon.”