Planned road works across West Sussex

Here are the latest planned road works which may result in road closures for West Sussex

Dell Quay Road, Appledram. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. February 1/2.

Lake Lane, Barnham. Installation of new foul water manhole. Road Closure. February 5 - March 2.

Natts Lane, Billingshurst. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. February 8 - 12.

Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. January 29/30.

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath. Install mini roundabout, including Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. January 29 - February 2.

Shelley Drive, Broadbridge Heath. Install mini roundabout, including Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. January 29 - February 2.

Junction Road Burgess Hill. Full level crossing upgrade. Overnight Road Closure. January 29/29.

New Park Road, Chichester. Tree works to improve street lighting. Road Closure. January 24-26.

Walnut Avenue, Chichester. Carriageway Pothole repair. Road Closure. January 29.

Bell Lane, Cocking. Carriageway pothole repair. Road Closure. January 29.

Bookers Lane, Earnley. Install telegraph poles and overhead cable for new connections. Road Closure. February 8/9.

Piggery Hall Lane, East Wittering. Replace water mains, associated services and connections. Road Closure. January 12 - May 11.

Oathall Avenue, Haywards Heath. Lay new drinking water main, associated services and connections. Road Closure. January 8 - May 11.

Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. Lay new drinking water main, associated services and connections. Road Closure. January 8 - May 11.

Polecats, Heyshott. Access overhead Openreach plant on poles for cabling work. Road Closure. Janaury 22-26.

New Street, Horsham. Gas escape in progress. Road Closure. SGN. Until January 30.

Freshfield Lane, Horsted Keynes. Lay new drinking water main. Road Closure. Until April 20.

Hammerpond Road, Lower Beeding. Provide overhead Openreach fibre cable. Road Closure. January 22-26.

Farhalls Crescent, North Horsham. Lay duct from kiosk to carriageway chamber. Road Closure. January 22-26.

Lagness Road, North Mundham. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. January 30/31.

Church Lane, Oving. Replace water mains, associated services and connection. Road Closure. Until February 2.

Gribble Lane, Oving. Replace water main, associated services and connections. Road Closure. Until February 21.

Toat Lane, Pulborough. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. January 29.

West Chiltington Road, Pulborough. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. February 5/6.

Harting Combe Road, Rogate. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. February 6.

Wimland Road, Rusper. Lift and replace level crossing to allow tamping machine to pass through. Road Closure. January 31 - February 1.

Manor Lane, Selsey. Access underground Openreach structures to install new cable. Road Closure. February 8/9.

Dragons Green Road, Shipley. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. January 29-31.

Dragons Lane, Shipley. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. January 29-31.

Mill Lane, Sidlesham. Trial holes prior to water mains replacement. Road Closure. Until February 2.

Rookery Lane, Sidlesham. Trial holes prior to water mains replacement. Road Closure. Until February 2.

Jackrells Lane, Southwater. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. February 6/7.

Wineham Lane, Twineham. Remove and rebuild bridge. Road Closure. February 4 - May 25.

Northlands Road, Warnham. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. January 25/26.

Rock Road, Washington. Tree works. Road Closure. February 5/6.

Mill Lane, West Grinstead. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. February 1-6.

Wilton Close, West Grinstead. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. February 2-5.

Piggery Hall Lane, West Wittering. Replace water mains, associated services and connections. January 8 - May 4.

Woodmancote Lane, Westbourne. Install Openreach poles and cabling for new customer connection. Road Closure. February 1/2.