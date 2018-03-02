Planned roadworks on major roads across Sussex next week

Planned roadworks on major roads in Sussex for March 5-11.

Highways England says that the following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of March 2 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

“All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.”

- M23 junctions 8 to 10, Sussex: smart motorways

Work to improve journeys continue this week by undertaking early vegetation clearance works. On Monday 5 March there will be lanes one and two closures northbound and southbound between junction 8 and 10 for five nights between 9pm and 6am.

In addition, the northbound entry slip will be closed at junction 10 on Monday 5 March for three nights between 9pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the adjacent junction. On Thursday 8 March there will be a southbound exit slip closure at junction 10 for three nights between 9pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the adjacent junction.

- A27 Lancing, Sussex: street lighting

Work to improve safety by replacing street lighting between Manor Road junction and Adur junction continues this week. There will be a lane closure in both directions between Manor Road and Adur junction from Monday 5 March for five nights between 8pm and 6am. Works are scheduled to be complete by the end of March.

- A27 Chichester, Sussex: Stockbridge Footbridge

Work to improve network safety continues this week by installing a temporary crossing for pedestrians. There is currently a 24 hour speed restriction of 50 mph, as well as a dedicated slip road closure on the westbound carriageway at Stockbridge roundabout. This will remain in place for the duration of the scheme. Works are scheduled to be completed by mid-March.

- A259 Rye to Brookland: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys continue this week by resurfacing sections of the A259. There will be a full closure in both directions between Skinners roundabout, Rye, and Brenzett roundabout from Monday 5 March for five nights between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via B2082, A268, B2088, A28, and B2080.

- A259 Bexhill-On Sea, Sussex: junction improvements

Work by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to improve journeys by installing a new traffic light controlled junction continues this week on the A259 between Sandhurst Lane and Broadoak Lane. Narrow lanes remain in place for the duration of the works. There will be temporary traffic signals in operation from Monday 5 March for five nights between 8pm and 6am.