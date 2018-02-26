Planning blueprint for Sompting’s future presented to the public

Residents in Sompting are being invited to have their say on a new local planning blueprint which will guide development in the area.

The Sompting neighbourhood plan, which the community has been working on since 2012, is open for public consultation until Sunday, April 8.

Councillor Sharon Wood, chair Sompting Parish Council’s Neighbourhood Plan steering group, said: “The plan seeks to preserve and improve the Sompting Village centres as well as the rural nature of the Parish – its fields, hedges and woods; the glorious views to the South Downs from our many Pa’rish footpaths and bridleways; and the wildlife we are so fortunate to be able to see and enjoy.

“But the plan is also positive about the future and reflects how you think we need to attract younger families into the Parish and to give older residents opportunities to remain living locally by downsizing.”

When the consultation closes, the plan will be placed under examination and finally put to a referendum before being adopted.

More than 51 per cent of those voting must be in favour for it to be adopted.

The plan covers all of Sompting Parish and must work alongside national policies and the recently adopted Adur Local Plan.

According to government guidelines, the plan cannot say it wants less housing than what has been allocated – meaning it cannot oppose the development of land at West Sompting allocated in the Adur Local Plan, a spokesman from Adur District Council said.

However the neighbourhood blueprint can guide the design and type of housing created, along with guiding future provision of community facilities and open space, the spokesman said.

Copies of the document are available at the Harriet Johnson Community Centre in Sompting and Portland House in Worthing and the Shoreham Centre.

Visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/sompting-neighbourhood-plan to comment on the plan.