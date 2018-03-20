Plans for £18.5m Worthing health hub to go on display

Initial proposals for an £18.5million health hub in Worthing town centre will go on show tomorrow (Wednesday, March 21).

Worthing Borough Council is leading the development, which could create a one-stop hub potentially incorporating primary care such as GP surgeries, mental health and community services.

The plans, for the car park in Stoke Abbott Road, will go on display at the Richmond Room at Worthing Assembly Hall from 2pm to 8pm.

Councillor Dan Humphreys, Leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “This is an excellent example of how the council is using its resources and excellent relationships with health sector partners to invest in our town.

“Worthing needs new, modern health facilities that are large enough to cater for our growing population and will ensure residents receive the best possible public services.

“I look forward to seeing the initial plans and hope as many people as possible will come to the session to share their views.”

The plan was given initial backing by councillors in December, 2016, when they released funding received through the Cabinet Office’s One Public Estate programme.

Since then officers have been working with partners in the NHS and the community to investigate the feasibility of a proposed development.

Initial plans on display at the public consultation will give an outline of the proposal and details on how it will develop moving forward.

Any comments will be used to help shape the final development before a planning application is submitted to Worthing Borough Council later this year.

Work could start in spring 2019, with the building complete by the end of 2020.