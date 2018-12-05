Plans for 26 flats at former Poundland site in Worthing revealed

Plans to demolish the former Poundland building in Worthing to build 26 flats and retail space have been submitted to the council.

The scheme would see the ‘eyesore’ building in Montague Street demolished and replaced with 26 one, two and three bedroom flats above 375sqm of commercial space.

The applicants said the new four storey building would be ‘a bold but sensitively designed development’.

It would also include storage space for 12 bikes and a first floor podium courtyard, which would provide shared amenity space.

In the planning application, a spokesman for the development said: “Redevelopment of the application site presents an opportunity to replace an existing eyesore on Montague Street and to take a first, bold step in improving the Prospect Place linking route and the August Place townscape in this currently unattractive part of the Marine Parade and Hinterland conservation area.”

A decision on the proposal is likely to be made by the end of February, according to a Worthing Borough Council spokesman.

View the application in full by searching AWDM/1763/18 on the council website here.

SEE MORE: Man arrested for ‘causing disturbance’ at Worthing railway station

Appeal for wheelchairs to be returned to Worthing Hospital

Four men fined over £4,000 for selling fake tobacco in Worthing shop