Plans for 520 homes in West Sompting to be discussed

Tim Loughton MP is to hold a public meeting about plans to build 520 new homes in West Sompting on Thursday (January 25).

Persimmon Homes and the Sompting Estate Trustees also propose to create sports pitches, natural habitats and a community engagement area on the greenfield site, which is allocated in the Adur Local Plan.

Mr Loughton has organised a public meeting on Thursday, from 6.30pm at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy, in Upper Boundstone Lane, to give residents the opportunity to discuss the plans and ask questions.

Mr Loughton said: “This is the largest development in Sompting for some time and follows hard on the heels of the controversial New Monks Farm proposals in Lancing.

“It is vital therefore that local residents are fully engaged with what is being proposed.”

James Appleton, head of planning at the council, will be present and Mr Loughton said he hoped the developers would send a representative.

