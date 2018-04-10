Plans for 53-home Southwick redevelopment put to public

More than 100 residents viewed plans for a 53-home redevelopment in Southwick last week.

The proposal would see 7-27 Albion Street redeveloped to create 53 one and two-bedroom properties.

Residents at the exhibition last week

The plans, put forward by Albion Street Developments Ltd in partnership with Adur District Council, would include 14 affordable homes for rent.

Underground and ground-level parking would also be created for residents.

Residents found out more about the scheme at an exhibition held at the Southwick Community centre on Friday and Saturday, where council members and developers were on hand to answer any questions.

Councillor Carson Albury, executive member for customer services, said: “It was great to see so many people taking an interest in their local community.

The existing properties in Albion Street, Southwick

“This is a fantastic step for us here in Adur, we will be building the first council homes for rent in the district for many years and this is only the beginning.

“It was fantastic to meet so many local residents and hear their feedback on the new homes, it’s a very exciting time for Adur.”

The consultation closes on Friday, April 13.

Anyone who would like to receive more information about the scheme or would like to submit a comment, should email victoria@cobbpr.com

READ MORE: Southwick redevelopment could provide 53 homes