Plans submitted for 50 new homes in Southwick

Proposals to create some of Adur’s first council housing for more than 30 years have been submitted to planners for consideration.

Adur District Council is working with private company Albion Street Developments to design proposals for 50 homes on the site at 7-27 Albion Street in Southwick.

An impression of the proposed development in Southwick

The existing site contains ‘dilapidated and out-dated social housing’, a spokesman for the council said.

If approved, the proposal would see the creation of 50 one and two-bedroom flats in two buildings ranging from four to six storeys in height – an increase of 41 units.

Of these, 15 homes would be affordable council housing.

The plans would see the buildings at 11-27 Albion Street demolished, while 7-9 Albion Street would be refurbished to provide six flats within the existing building.

The existing buildings in Albion Street

There would be under croft car parking to the rear of the building and landscaping across the site.

Developers said the scheme would lead to ‘a demonstrable enhancement’ of the site, with the proposed buildings creating high-standard accommodation which has low energy use and will boost biodiversity.

A public consultation on the plans was held in April.

To view the proposals in full, search AWDM/0954/18 on Adur District Council’s planning website.

