Police appeal for help tracking down Goodwood House burglar

A manhunt has been launched to find the serial burglar responsible for the Goodwood House break-in among seven offences in the South East.

It is thought the individual, who acts alone, has carried off items worth more than £1million worth of jewels in heists at stately homes and large properties in the Home Counties.

DI Dee Fielding from Surrey Police and DI Derhan Jones from Kent Police held a press conference appealing for help in the joint investigation between four police forces. Operation Prometheus.

Speaking to media yesterday, police appealed for help in tracking down the man, who they believe is ex-military based on his 'specialist skills', staking out houses and tying the occupants up with cable ties.

DI Dee Fielding from Surrey Police said: "He uses a sawn-off shotgun and he uses violence to intimidate and terrify those in the house.

"It's a very confident individual that can do that on their own."

Among the burglar's victims are the then Lord and Lady March who had priceless heirlooms stolen from Goodwood House.

Diamonds stolen by the burglar, believed to be responsible for seven violent burgaries in the South East. Surrey Police

The burglar struck the Tenth Duke of Richmond on the head before forcing Lady March to open a safe.

None of the items stolen in the break-ins, including the priceless heirlooms stolen from Goodwood House, have ever been recovered.

Police say they do not know how or if the items have been sold or any idea where the burglar may live, although he is said to have a southern accent.

The man appears 'brazen' in his approach to break-ins, leaving victims in fear for their lives.

DI Fielding said the incidents had seen some victims seek counselling due to trauma.

