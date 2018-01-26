Police appeal for lorry driver to come forward after collision in Worthing

Police are appealing for the driver of a lorry which passed moments before a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian to come forward.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said the lorry was a a Mercedes Actros with a white cab and blue-curtained sides. The collision happened at midday yesterday in Broadwater Road, Worthing, when a Peugeot was in collision with a pedestrian crossing the road, she added.

Last night police confirmed a local man, 48, was in a serious condition at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he was taken by air ambulance following the incident.

Sergeant Alan Spice, of the roads policing unit, said: “We are particularly keen to trace the lorry driver who may have seen the collision. We have been given new information about the lorry he was driving from a witness. We ask that he get in touch with us.”

The lorry driver and any others who witnessed the collision are asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Raynham.

