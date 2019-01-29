Police break up 'aggressive dispute' outside Tesco Express in Worthing town centre

Police were called to break up an 'aggressive dispute' outside Tesco Express in Worthing town centre.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said that at 10.35am today, police attended a 'public order incident' outside the store in Chapel Road, Worthing.

The Tesco Express store in Chapel Road, Worthing

An eyewitness saw three police cars parked outside the shop.

The police spokesman said two men and a woman were involved in an 'aggressive dispute', so officers 'intervened to resolve the situation'.