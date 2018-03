Emergency services have been called to a person said to be on the roof of a Worthing shopping centre this evening (Tuesday).

Officers received a report of someone in distress on the Guildbourne Centre roof at 5.25pm.

Emergency services at the scene SUS-180313-180955001

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were still on the scene dealing with the incident at the time of writing.

A reporter at the scene said no roads had been cordoned off.

No further information is available at this time.

Photos by Isabella Cipirska.