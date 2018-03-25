Police concern grows for missing Worthing woman

Police remain concerned for the wellbeing of missing Worthing woman Georgina Gharsallah who has not been seen since March 7.

Georgina, 30, was last seen in Worthing on the morning of March 7 wearing a grey jacket with a fur-lined hood.

She is white 5’ 2”, with shoulder-length dark hair, often worn in a top knot and has a Monroe-style piercing above her left lip.

Georgina has Arabian features and speaks Arabic among friends.

Police believe Georgina may still be in the Worthing area or she could have travelled to Brighton.

PC Emily Beck said,“We are still concerned for Georgina as it has been almost three weeks since she has been seen or spoken to any of her family or friends.

“This is unusual behaviour for her and we are urging anyone who sees her to encourage her to make contact with either us or her family so we know she is safe.”

If you see Georgina, call 999 immediately. If you have information on her whereabouts or a previous sighting please report online or call 101 quoting reference 603 of 17/03. If she is thought to be in danger, dial 999 and ask for police immediately.