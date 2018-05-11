Police concerned for missing man who may be on trains

Police trying to find a 54-year-old missing from his home in East Preston who may be travelling on trains.

According to Sussex Police, Dominic Harris was last definitely seen at Angmering railway station at 5pm on Thursday, May 10, although there has been a possible sighting of him at Brighton railway station at about 7pm on the same evening.

He did use the rail network while missing on a previous occasion some years ago, and got as far as Watford.

He is white, 5'4", of stocky build, and clean shaven with straight brown hair. He was wearing a red chequered shirt with red braces, black shoes and dark trousers.

Dominic Harris, 54, from East Preston. Picture: Sussex Police

He has learning difficulties and is unable to speak, so there is considerable concern for his welfare.

If you have seen Dominic since Thursday afternoon, please contact the police right away on 101 or online, quoting Sussex serial 1046 of 10/05.