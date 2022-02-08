Police concerned for welfare of missing Worthing man
Police said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Worthing.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:34 am
Matthew Alexander, 31, has been missing from High Salvington since the late afternoon of Monday, February 7, according to police.
Officers have described Matthew as, “5’10”, slim, brown hair longer on top, tattooed on neck and body, likely to be in hoodie and tracksuit.”
Residents are urged to call 999 quoting reference 1007 of 07/02 if they have any information.