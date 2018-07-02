Police issue efit after woman raped in Worthing

Police have issued an efit of a suspect they want to trace over an attack on a woman at a private Worthing party.

A police spokesman said: “The victim and a friend attended the Sunburn party event at Castle Goring, in Arundel Road, on Saturday (16 June).

“In the early hours of Sunday (17 June) the woman had gone to the toilet and was on her way back to the party when she felt someone behind her.

“She turned around and saw a man who took her to the far side of the building where he forced her to the floor and raped her.”

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 6ft, of skinny build, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a slit in his right eyebrow.

He was wearing a dark coloured long-sleeved jumper, light blue denim jeans, white trainers, a large black gem ring on his right hand and a pair of small black earrings, police said.

Detective Constable Louise Lutwyche said: “The victim is understandably very shaken and upset by this distressing and frightening experience and we applaud her bravery in coming forward to us.

“If you think you know who this man is, or if you saw or heard what happened, please get in contact with us immediately.

“We have no other recent reports of this type in this area.”

To report information, report online or call 101 quoting reference 211 of 17/06.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advice and support for victims of sexual assaults can be found here.