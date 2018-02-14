Police issue Valentine’s Day appeal for wanted Worthing man

Sussex Police has issued a Valentine’s Day appeal to help ‘secure a date’ with a wanted Worthing man.

Dean Mazirel, 33, from Worthing, is wanted on recall to prison for not abiding by the terms of his release from prison, a spokesman said.

Police said: “You stayed out late from prison but it’s time to come back to our loving arms!”

Earlier this month, police issued a £500 reward for information leading to Mazirel’s arrest through Sussex Police’s Facebook page.

But Mazirel commented back on the post: “To be honest I’m a bit upset I’m only worth 500.

“If you up the reward we might be able to come to some sort of arrangement.

“Until then I’ll continue to enjoy my freedom.”

Sussex Police replied on the post: “Lovely to hear from you Dean.

“It looks like you’ve cut your hair?

“We’d love to see it in person!

“Don’t hesitate to stop by your local police station for a chat.”

Mazirel had served time in prison for burglary, assault and criminal damage and was released in November 2017, according to police.

The 33-year-old was last known to be living in Marine Parade in Brighton but has not been seen at the address since December and has connections across the Adur and Worthing areas, police said.

Anyone who has seen Mazirel should contact police online here quoting reference 1371 of 12/12/17.

Police have issued Valentine’s appeals for four other wanted people in Sussex.

Police said: “Sussex Police has been stood up on Valentine’s Day.

“All we wanted was to spend some quality time with people who’ve been trying to avoid us lately.

“Can you play cupid and help us secure a date with some of the county’s most wanted people?

“There’s every chance it will be back to our place for coffee!

“We will be appealing for those who have broken our hearts to meet us for the date they owe us.”

Martin Bennett,37, from Brighton, is wanted for failing to appear at court, police said.

Callum Gower, 21, of no fixed abode but wanted in Hastings and Rye in connection with assault and drugs offences, according to police.

Lee John Cornelius, 40, from Polegate, charged with possessing class A crack cocaine with intent to supply and wanted for failing to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 28 December 2017, said police.

Pamela McQuade, 44, from Bognor Regis, wanted for failing to appear at court suspected of making off without payment on three occasions, police confirmed.