Police make arrest in Southwick rape investigation

A 26-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a woman in Southwick on Wednesday (August 1), police said.

Police said the man was interviewed and subsequently released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The green was cordoned off as police searched the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Murray of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations said; “We continue to appeal for information from anyone who was in the Southwick Green area shortly before or after 2am on Wednesday 1 August.

“We are grateful to local people who have have already contacted us and anyone who can assist is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Oakley.”

The offence is an isolated incident and is not being linked with any other incidents in the Adur and Worthing area, or elsewhere, police said.

Police said the man arrested is not of Asian origin or appearance.

The victim, who is in her 20s, continues to receive specialist advice and support as the investigation continues, added police.