Multiple police cars have been seen in New Road, opposite the Tesco Extra store, this afternoon (Thursday, February 3).

Stagecoach reported on social media that buses were being diverted 'until further notice', with emergency services attending a road traffic incident.

Pictures from the scene show a damaged car on the side of the road.

According to an eye-witness, police officers were taking statements from local residents.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Durrington police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell