Police release images of 'most wanted' people in Brighton

Police have released images of four of Brighton's most wanted people.

James Cosham (bottom left), 26, from Richmond Place, Brighton, is wanted on recall to prison having been originally jailed for attempting to pervert the course of justice, police said.

Officers believe he may be in Brighton or Hastings.

Joel Elliott (bottom right), 28, of Portland Drive, Hove, is wanted on recall to prison, police confirmed.

He has served a sentence for drug possession but he has not stuck to the terms of his release, according to police.

He has a Liverpudlian accent and has links in Brighton, Portsmouth, Hailsham and Sompting, police said.

Jessica Stacey (top right), 25 of Davigdor Road, Hove, is wanted on recall having served a sentence for breach of a court order, a spokesman confirmed.

Police say she has "Dylan" tattooed on her wrist and is known across Brighton.

Ricky Jones (top left), 35, of Wiston Road, Brighton is wanted on recall to prison having previously been jailed for burglary, the spokesman said.

He has 'hate' tattooed across a finger on his left hand and has connections across Brighton.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of these people, or who has information about them, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 680 of 22/12.

If you see any of them, please do not approach, but call 999 immediately, police advise.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.