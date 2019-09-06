Police respond to reports of man 'acting erratically' in Worthing

Police were called to Worthing yesterday afternoon following concerns for the welfare of a man who was reported to be acting erratically.

A spokesman said officers attended Liverpool Terrace in Worthing at just after 5pm.

Officers spoke to the man about his behaviour, the spokesman said.

