Police search for escaped West Sussex prisoner
A search is under way for prisoner who has absconded from Ford Open Prison in West Sussex.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:31 am
Updated
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:34 am
William Adams, 22, left the prison at 9am on Wednesday 14 July.
He is described as white, 5'6", of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes and has a scar over his left eye. He was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit, grey baseball cap and black trainers.
Adams was serving a 45-month sentence for conspiracy to steal imposed in September 2020.
He has links to the Sittingbourne area of Kent.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police via 999 or 101, quoting serial 575 of 14/07.