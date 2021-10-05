Police search for missing Worthing girl
Sussex Police have said they are urgently searching for a missing teenage girl from Worthing.
Jessica, 14, was last seen in Worthing town around 2am on Monday, October 4, and may have travelled to Brighton or Hastings, police said.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Jessica is approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with long dark brown hair, normally worn up.
“When last seen, she was wearing a dark hooded jumper, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a black shoulder bag.
“Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 999 quoting serial 850 of 4/10.”