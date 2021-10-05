Jessica, 14, was last seen in Worthing town around 2am on Monday, October 4, and may have travelled to Brighton or Hastings, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Jessica is approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with long dark brown hair, normally worn up.

“When last seen, she was wearing a dark hooded jumper, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Sussex Police are searching for missing Jesscia who was last seen in Worthing town on Monday October 4. Photo from Sussex Police