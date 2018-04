Police have sectioned a guest at a hotel suffering from mental health problems.

Several police cars were seen outside the Chatsworth Hotel in The Steyne, Worthing, this morning.

Police outside the Chatsworth Hotel in The Steyne, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesman said they were called there at 9.12am today 'as there was a concern for the welfare of a man who was staying at the hotel'.

They added: "Officers detained the man for assessment for a specialist mental assessment under the mental health act and he has been taken to a place of safety."