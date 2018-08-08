Police seek customer who made racist remarks in Lancing

Anti-Semitic remarks made by a man visiting a charity shop in Lancing are being investigated by police.

The incident took place at the Salvation Army shop in South Street between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 28, police said.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the relevant time.

Police describe the offender as white and approximately 5ft 8ins.

He was wearing a t-shirt, knee-length khaki shorts and a black baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information, contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 778 of 02/08.